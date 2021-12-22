By Vera Anyagafu

The president and board Chair, Strategic Women and Youth Institute, [SWYI], Ngozi Oyewole, has disclosed that (SWYI) has concluded plans to host a Youth Idea Lab at the forth coming Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES), 2022.

According to her, the event which is going to be the first in its series aims to capture, collaborate, scale and measure ideas of the youth in one centralised innovation Youth Idea Lab at the NIES.



Speaking to Newsmen in Lagos, Oyewole said that her organisation decided to gather brilliant youths to showcase their brainstorming ideas that would scale them into successful novelty.

She added that the broader aim of the event is to help young people become entrepreneurs of their own lives as well as to be able to shape personal prospects through constant updating and upgrading of skills and hybrid know-how in a changing environment.

Oyewole, who is also a renowned enterprenuer in areas of integrated safety equipment and services in the Energy and Gas space, further intimated that, innovation and creativity can also help young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to become resources in co-creating solutions that will give them access to society

Her words, “The range of programmes put together by SWYI stimulates young people’s employability and entrepreneurship skills which can inspire policy making and help solve problems as experts in this field.

“The other objectives of this Youth Lab Innovation programme apart from fostering creativity and entrepreneurship, is also to empower young people to implement their own ideas, to raise self-esteem and self-confidence and to promote the acquisition of competences and skills by carrying out concrete projects.”

While also stressing the need for other organisations to throw their weight behind SWYI in giving youths the much -needed funds to realising their dreams early in life, she explained that the programme scheduled to take place between February 27th through March 3rd, 2022, in Abuja, will be most rewarding to Nigerian youth.

On her part, vice president and deputy Board Chair SWYI, Blessing Enakimio, stated that the usefulness of encouraging STEMpreneurs in the energy and gas industry especially the recognition of the young inventors would encourage more youth participation in the society.