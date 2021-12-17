It was the anniversary of South West Agenda for Asiwaju, popularly known as (SWAGA) 2023, in the ancient city of Ibadan the capital of the Old South Western region of Nigeria.

The officials of the body, spent the day at Ijebu Ode, where they continued building more support and organizing the wards and the units of the movement.

Speaking during the exercise, the National Vice Chairman of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) 2023, Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi, told newsmen that today Wednesday 15th December 2021, marked the anniversary of the launching of SWAGA in the ancient city of Ibadan the capital of Oyo state in the South west.

As at today, Wednesday, SWAGA is in Ijebu Ode, we are taking SWAGA to the grassroots, to the wards and to the units. We have been doing that from Osun to Ogun and all the other states like Lagos state already have their co-ordinators at the ward level and at the units,” said Akanbi.

He said that since one year ago, there has been no looking back!

“Talking of achievements, we have been able to get endorsement for SWAGA from over 340 traditional rulers around the South west giving us encouragement and calling on us to forge ahead. They have also been guiding us with their prayers and their prayers have been answered which has also helped us in not looking back.

“Also we met some opinion moulders and their endorsements were also louder. So far so good, we have been able to achieve some of our laid down objectives. And I am glad that that our original template, is now being used in all the zones in the country.”

Asked about the momentum of the group presently, Akanbi, who is also the Okanlomo of Ibadan had this to say:

“So far so good, all what we have been saying and doing in SWAGA, is to encourage our leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to throw his hat into the ring and contest in the 2023 Presidential election.

“Two days ago the Northern Consultative Forum under the leadership of Ambassador Lawal Muniru spoke to him and he gave them hindsight that the time may not be right to make his declaration fully public. He pointed out that at the moment, he is doing everything to make President Buhari to succeed and making a declaration at this time to contest the presidency in 2023, may cause a huge distraction.

“So that again demonstrated that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tiunbu is a very considerate man.”

Senator Adesoji Akanbi went farther to state that, there are many younger people around the country who can be president of this country. But at this point in time:

“We need a man that has the ability to muster people to work towards a common goal. We need a man who can muster the support of the youth to work to build the nation. We need a man who can think outside the box. We have all these in Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We won’t look back, we won’t stop, until we ensure that Asiwaju Bola Ahmend Tinubu contest the upcoming 2023 presidential election.