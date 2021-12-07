By Chioma Onuegbu

Fear has gripped residents of Inen community in OrukAnam local government area of Akwa Ibom state as a man suspected to be a member of a cult group on Monday murdered his neighbour and robbed others in the same community.

It was gathered that the suspect identified as Friday Ekpu a.ka.a “United” accompanied by other members of his group allegedly dragged their victim one Udo Mfuk from his compound and killed him after tying him to a tree.

The suspect according to our source moved in the same anger to a nearby compound where he attacked one Uduak Okon and dispossessed him of his motorcycle before fleeing from the village.

Although the cause of his action could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, an eye witness, Ntiense Noak, however, revealed to newsmen that the suspect had accused his victim of using witchcraft powers to torment his son who had been bedridden for many years without solutions.

“The gang led by Friday Ekpu a.k.a ” United ” moved to the deceased’s compound and dragged him out, tied him to a tree, and beheaded him. After killing the man, he went to a nearby compound and ransacked houses, seizing their phones, and robbed one Mr. Okon Noah of his new lady motorcycle that he bought recently”

Another eyewitness who identified himself as Effiong said the deceased had reported himself to the village council urging them to investigate him to prove his innocence over the allegation leveled against him.

“The Elders and the youths of this village have investigated the man (deceased) using and he was still being investigated before the “boys ” killed him yesterday. Even the sick young man is not dead.

“We believe that the suspect is a member of a cult group that has been terrorizing this Community since last year. Now that he has escaped, we are afraid of what will happen here by this end of the year”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko MacDon, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident by the Divisional Police Officer in OrukAnamt.

“I am not aware of such report, but I will confirm from the DPO in Oruk Anam and get back to you”, Macdon simply said

