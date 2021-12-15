By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Rilwanu Aminu Gadagau has been killed allegedly by bandits.

Gadagau was Chairman, Committee on Local Government and Rural Development, in the State House of Assembly.

The report of his death was heard in Kaduna on Wednesday morning.

An official of the Kaduna state House of Assembly confirmed the development on phone, even as journalists await the details from concerned authorities.

On a visit to the Assembly complex, few people were seen discussing the incident, even as stern-looking security men were positioned at the main entrance keeping vigil.

