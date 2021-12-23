Superstar Teni celebrates birthday with angelic childhood photo

By Agbonkhese Oboh
Singer, Teni (the Entertainer) has marked her birthday with an Instagram post of a delectable and nostalgic photograph of herself as a little girl.
Two days ago, she had posted a video of her doing a freestyle:
It’s only few days to my birthday
And I’m feeling really happy
There’s nothing that I can’t face ye!
E don tey no be today…
It brought many celebrities to her comment section, with veteran rapper, Weird MC saying: “Happy blessed birthday in advance. May God continue to uplift you.”
Then today, the talented songwriter posted a photograph of an angelic little Teni (Teniola Apata).
The “Case” crooner wrote: “Thankful. Who would of thought(sic)?
“Been around the world. And this is only just the beginning.
“Happy birthday to me.”
From here at Vanguard, happy birthday to the tomboy, multitalented Teni.