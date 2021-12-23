Superstar Teni celebrates birthday with angelic childhood photo

Little Teni. Source: Instagram/@tenientertainer

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Singer, Teni (the Entertainer) has marked her birthday with an Instagram post of a delectable and nostalgic photograph of herself as a little girl.

Two days ago, she had posted a video of her doing a freestyle:

It’s only few days to my birthday

And I’m feeling really happy

There’s nothing that I can’t face ye!

E don tey no be today…



READ ALSO: Whitemoney made honorary member of Liberian Senate

It brought many celebrities to her comment section, with veteran rapper, Weird MC saying: “Happy blessed birthday in advance. May God continue to uplift you.”

Then today, the talented songwriter posted a photograph of an angelic little Teni (Teniola Apata).

The “Case” crooner wrote: “Thankful. Who would of thought(sic)?

“Been around the world. And this is only just the beginning.

“Happy birthday to me.”

From here at Vanguard, happy birthday to the tomboy, multitalented Teni.

Vanguard News Nigeria