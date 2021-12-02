.

— Exclude women, forget progress, greatness

Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state and his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo- Olu have said that excluding women from participating in socio-economic activities would deprive the country of the needed progress and greatness.

Both governors said this during the 3rd Summit of the Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials (FOWOSO) held at Akure with the theme ‘Turning Around The Economic Status of Women in a Covid-19 Era’.

According to the governors “No modern society, which clings to women anachronistic policies of excluding women from participating in socio-economic activities, should expect progress. No country can achieve greatness.

They agreed that “women must be actively involved in societal development going by their organizational acumen which is unparalleled.

The governors said that women must be empowered in order to be fully involved in leadership positions and areas of national development.

Akeredolu noted that no meaningful economic development can take place in the country without women empowerment.

He said that it is important to make progress by creating an institutional framework around the core values of FOWOSO and adopting policy from the forum’s efforts.

“Afghanistan economic outlook is in dire straits on account of professional women who flee the country in droves and taking the much-needed skills with them.

“It is in the light of these that glowing tributes must be paid to all those who not only share in the dream but, more importantly, have continued to help nurture dreams to reality.

“The past three years have cleared any doubt regarding the intention of women to compete for spaces in the quest to develop our State.

“I must commend the First lady, My Adorable Betty for envisioning the five core values of empowerment, equality, advocacy, support and diversity.

“These are key success factors to achieving Gender Equality which is fifth of the seventeen Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), established by the United Nations in 2015.

“For us in Ondo State today, the key point about gender equality is not about political correctness and fulfilling international obligations such as the Beijing agreement or the SDGs.

“Our focus going forward, is how we create the synergy between the Ministry of Women Affairs, FOWOSO and non-government organizations focused on women issues, to make progress.”

“In my first term, there were four women in the cabinet; three commissioners and one special adviser.

“Now, we have four women coming in as commissioners and three as special advisers. Our standing has improved from 13% in my first term to 24%. We will continue to do our best possible to improve the status of women.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu who was the Chairman of the Occasion advised that the forum should encourage more women to come into their fold so as to bring the desired change.

He described Governor Akeredolu as a role model who challenged women to participate actively in the business of governance for societal development, urging them to always rise to the challenge of engaging in numerous efforts that promote their welfare and make life more bearable for them.

Sanwo – Olu noted that over the years, Women in the state have benefited from various programmes in which over 4,500 girls have been trained by BEMORE and since 2018 FOWOSO has trained and empowered 3,500 Ondo Women in various skills and also supported their businesses with access to credit facilities, equipment and capacity development training.

Also, speaking, the wife of the state governor, who is the Founder and Initiator of FOWOSO, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, charged women to be well-informed and keep themselves abreast of current realities around the world.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu said that “nothing is ever gotten on a platter of gold, just as power is never given freely, called on the womenfolk to tap into the limitless opportunities around them and utilise the potentials to their advantage.

According to her “Opportunity never comes to those who do not search for it. As they say, luck is simply an opportunity that meets with preparedness.”

Vanguard News Nigeria