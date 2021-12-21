The Senior Pastor of Living Impact Christian Centre, Pastor Wale Olasoji, has admonished Nigerians, especially Christians never allow to depression steal their joy this festive season and even beyond. This is a reaction to the report of high suicide cases being reported in the Nigerian mainstream media.

Most of the cases have been linked to depression and other mental health issues. Celebrating the church’s 3-day annual December convention with the theme “Joy Unlimited” and preaching a sermon titled “Deliverance from depression and oppression”, Pastor Olasoji has called on believers to allow the devil steal their joy because that may consequently lead to depression, the major cause of suicide.

In his exact word, “I hate to see God’s people suffer under the devil. I have seen people suffer and I have seen the glory of Jesus Christ. I understand depression is the feeling of severe despondency and dejection. Depression is real. I saw recently on the internet how a young man plunged into the lagoon. Problems are everywhere no doubt but satan exaggerates people’s problem, tells them there is no hope and the best thing is to take their life. You won’t take your life because there is hope for everyone.”

Pastor Olasoji also admonished that at this material time when people leave isolated lives, it has become imperative to be there for one another. He said “I met a pastor some years ago. And he said to me, man of God, I almost entered into depression. I said what happened? It was on a Christmas Day said there was no food at all. He didn’t have any food to eat. People are cooking food and rejoicing, but nobody remembered him. He told me he he just said Lord, God bless my life like this.

I do not have food to eat on Christmas day. Lord, please. I want jollof rice. I would like to have jollof rice. Some of you are laughing about that Jollof rice, but you don’t understand what it means when a man has been serving God. He has lived his life for people. He has lived his life for others. And now he just feels alone that people cannot even remember him. This is a pain that can lead to depression. He told me that all of a sudden, he heard a knock on the door. And he said all of a sudden if I remember the story very well. I think he’s done he got a knock on this door, somebody brought jollof rice and meat for him. He told me how happy he was when he ate the food. He was happy. To someone, it’s nothing nut to him It’s everything.”

While buttressing what the Bible in 2nd Corinthians 10 Verse 5, that no believer in their right senses will take their own life. He said satan has delegated demons to feast on people’s mind and ended the sermon advising people not to stay in isolation because that is the last thing that triggers suicide when people begin to entertain the demonic thoughts that comes to their mind.