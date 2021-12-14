By Emmanuel Okogba

Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta says the decision to strip Aubameyang of the captaincy was not an easy one to make considering the effect it could have on the team.

Aubameyang was relieved of his duties as captain of the football club following what was described as a ‘breach of disciplinary measurees’.

The Gabon striker reportedly took the decision well and will continue on a time away from the team.

Arteta, in a pre-match presser for the West Ham fixture refused to answer if the club will go ahead to sell the striker, as the infraction was not the first time Auba has been on the wrong side of discipline.

“What I can say now is to make the decision that we made is really hurting, and it is still like this and it needs a bit of time to heal. So for now, he is not involved in the squad.” Arteta told the media.

He said it hurts more because he has had a great relationship with the 32-year-old since he has been at the club.

On who could replace Aubameyang as captain, Arteta said, Well we have the leadership group and we have different players who have been nominated to be captain, in the last game it was Laca (Lacazette), we had had Granit (Xhaka) who has been captain as well, so we will follow that. It is a really unpleasant situation and it is not the moment to any rash decision.

“That leadership group is really strong, it is the one that communicates with myself and the coaching staff and with the club in a really strong and clear way and we are going to continue that. That is one of the decisions we make, to make that group a little bit better and try to educate them and try to get the right feedback all the time and build the trust and a strong culture around the club. It is working really well so we will continue to do that.”

