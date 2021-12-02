Stranger Tag: Udu people storm govt house, seek Okowa's intervention

The protesting Udu people(above and below).

The people of Udu, on the platform of ‘Team 1979 Edict’, Udu Local Government area of Delta State, have taken their grievances over the 1979 Edict on order of succession to the throne of Udu Kingdom and profiling of a section of the Udu people as strangers, to government house, Asaba.

They called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to call their monarch to order so as to halt the fragmentation of the united Udu Kingdom into several smaller kingdoms.

The peaceful protesters storm government house in their numbers on Thursday, to lodge their complaint against the Ovie and to also highlight reasons why the status quo ante should be maintained in the best interest of the corporate existence of Udu kingdom.

The protesters, who were drawn from six of the seven ruling houses in Udu, maintained that for Udu to continue to remain as one, the 1979 Edict on order of succession to the throne of the Ovie of Udu Kingdom must be retained.

A letter addressed to the governor read in part, “we have had real compulsion in the recent past to write to you, at least in two correspondences, about our predicament as caused by our king.

“We are happy to note that you have not left us alone, rather you have responded in various ways. The reasons for which we wrote those letters are still very much with us. Our king is still pursuing his personal agenda of abrogating the 1979 Edict which created Udu kingdom and enthroned him as King.

“After 25 years of his enthronement, he all of a sudden, wants to jettison the Law which is very clear on succession to the throne. In a manner most unbecoming of a king that is occupying an uncontested throne, he refers to six out of the seven Ruling Houses as category B, C, D citizens and strangers, quite unlike what is expressly stated in the law creating the Kingdom.

“Many peaceful moves have been made on our part as we do not want to rock the boat of the kingdom and the peace of our dear State. We have therefore resolved to carry out this peaceful demonstration to further draw your attention to the threat to this Edict that was put in place years ago, and which many other old kingdoms have been operating very successfully.”

The protesters also took the protests to the Delta State House of Assembly where a copy of the protest letter was lodged with the Speaker, and another copy given to Peter Uviejitobor, member representing Udu in the House of Assembly.

The protest was also taken to the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, where they were received and their complaints lodged.

Those who spoke to newsmen in government house, Asaba include Comrade Ese Ogboru, Comrade Udoji Rioka and Revd D. N. Obasuyi from Enerhen in Urhedjor sub-ruling house of Udu among others.

