By Chinedu Adonu

Forum of State Chairmen of All progressive Congress, APC in Nigeria has warned those laying claim to the leadership of the party in some states.

They also cautiined against the use of it’s zonal offices in pursuing factional agenda and promoting disunity in such areas.



READ ALSO:Itunu Babalola’s death: Ivorian Ambassador has Questions to Answer — Reps

It said the body led by Chairman of Borno State, Alhaji Ali Bukar, has observed with dismay that some Factional Chairmen in some States, such as Enugu, South East Nigeria, has converted the Zonal office, located at Nza street, Independence Layout, Enugu to a place of hatching and carrying out undemocratic acts capable of tearing the party in the state into pieces.

The Forum however, warned those aiding or perpetrating such act to desist from it forthwith, as Zonal offices belongs to the entire States which makes up such geo political areas.

A statement issued by it’s Secretary General, Dr. Ben Nwoye, after her meeting in Abuja yesterday, made available to African Examiner Saturday, condemned in it’s entirety a situation where a member of the National Caretaker Extra Ordinary Convention planning Committee (CEOCPC) in some zones will be aiding Factionalization, rather than promoting cohesion and fostering unity in state chapters of the party.

“The Forum wish to use this platform to make it clear that hosting meetings and other party related activities by Factional Chairmen at Zonal offices, rather than State party Secretariat is illegal and wrong, because it would continue to escalate existing crisis in such places.

According to the statement, “if this ugly development continues, the body will not hesitate to report to the National Chairman of the CEOCPC, Mai- Mala Buni, such members of the national convention body engineering crisis in States within their zones.

“Because encouraging Factional meetings at the Zonal offices is counter productive to our party”