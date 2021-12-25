It is a great day and I want to wish my family, friends and followers the love and light that Chritmas brings. One key lesson that the season teaches is the love that should spread, even to those undeserving of it. As a Christain, the Bible tells me in John 3:16 that God loved the world that He gave His only son to us all .

This is unarguably the greatest love that mankind will ever witness and the love here epitomizes sacrifice. Sacrifice that stems out of unconditional love. I am so sure God wasn’t try to impress the world so it bothers me to see people striving so hard to impress their friends and family this season. I am even more concerned to see young Nigerians out there doing everything morally wrong to make an impression that is ephemeral.

I read how logistics company increased their fare and the cost of traveling became astronomical. Even more pathetic is the news of young Nigerians wanting to travel at all cost. I am not playing down the golden moments of fun and sweet memories that will be derived from family and friend’s reunion, the hangouts and the winng and dining. I for one relish those moments but will never go overboard to mark my presence where my absence may not really be felt. Whoever wants to have a good December should have planned it well right from January.

These are the ones that travel home effortlessly and go back to their place of residence and not lament about financial crisis due to the fun they’ve had. But when you see young Nigerians who are struggling to make ends meet but would not want to skip a particular yuletide but travel home because of tradition, I ask them what is tradition without common sense.

A whole lot of young Nigerians have lost the right to be smart because they choose to damn the consequnces of their actions. I have been forced to tell young Nigerians who want to have detty december to count their cost to know if it makes a financial sense to do so. I am not dissuading people not to travel home to see their loved ones but at the cost of their progress? Interestingly, if such people’s lives refuse to advance as they do their annual pilgrimage back home, the same villge people will question if they aren’t hard working enough.

You matter to people as long as there is something to show for it so why would young Nigerians fail to understand this fact? The only people that I think a struggling young man or woman is primarily permitted to take care of this season, and even beyond are their parents.

The less privileged and down trodden are also worthy of some kind gestures this season because of the divine reward that comes with it.

Again, I am never asking people to stop having fun but it has to come with the common financial, moral and social sense.

As we jokingly say, January has seventy days and I hope my friends will not throw caution to the wind this season. Another good reason to be modest and simple every December is so one can invest the little so it can yield much.



This is a charge to my friends out there to stop making Christmas and end of year impressions that aren’t sustainable. Wisdom is always the principal thing. It is better to be wise than to be nice.



Again, Merry Christmas and I wish my readers the best that the season has to offer.