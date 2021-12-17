By Dayo Johnson Akure

All seems not well in the cabinet of Ondo state governor Rotimi Akeredolu as one of his Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties, Doyin Odebowale has described the state government celebration of its two institutions ranking by the National University Commission (NUC) as fraudulent.

Odebowale on his Face book page asked the governor Rotimi Akeredolu led administration to stop celebrating fraud.

He said ” stop celebrating NUC ranking, lt is patently fraudulent”.

Odebowale attack on the state government generated anxiety across the state.

Recall that the state government through the information and Orientation commissioner Donald Ojogo had celebrated the NUC ranking in a statement issued in Akure which was entitled “Ondo Records Outstanding Achievements In Health Sector , Two State-owned institutions make top ten in NUC rankings.

Ojogo said in the statement that “The Ondo State Government under the leadership of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has recorded more achievements in the health sector as 36 graduate Nurses who were awarded the Bachelor of Nursing Science (BNSc) degrees of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) recorded 100 percent success in their National Examination.

“They have been, thereafter, inducted into the Nursing Profession on December 1st, 2021.

“This is even as the Pharmacy Technician Course in the State College of Health Technology, Akure has been granted full accreditation of five years having met the acceptable levels of quality pre-requisite set by Pharmacists Council of Nigerta (PCN).

“The students also recorded 100 percent success in the National Examination, and this has consequently increased the admission quota from 40 to 50.

” ln the same vein, the students of the same institution (Health Technology) who sat for the National Medical Laboratory Technician and the Community Health Extension Worker in Training recorded the overall best result in Nigeria. 108 and 125 students presented for the Council and Board Examinations respectively all passed.

“In the same vein, UNIMED emerged 4th in the National University Commission (NUC) ranking as one of the best 10 best state owned Universities in the state country just as the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa came 9th position.

” These achievements are made possible by the determination and commitment of Governor Akeredolu to promoting functional and quality education in the face of dwindling financial resources as well as the inherited burden of decay over the years.

” The successes are also predicated on the infrastructural development drive by the Akeredolu-led administration in the two institutions that has resulted in bridging human resource gap with well trained and qualified health workers, especially in the health sector.

A source in the Governor’s Office said he was not sure if the governor’s attention had been drawn to the post.

Efforts to reach Odebowale were unsuccessful as he declined calls put across to his line.

Recall that Odebowale had on several occasions reportedly ridiculed the Akeredolu administration by his utterances and actions.