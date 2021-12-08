As C.O.PE procures treatment for more patients

By Chioma Obinna

When the news of the death of the late wife of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya of the Fountain of Life Church broke on his Instagram page a few weeks ago, the media was awash with the news. Late Nomthi, according to the husband, battled cancer for the better part of her last two years on earth.

Unlike the media perception, such stories are not strange to those undergoing cancer treatment or affected by cancer in one way or the other. For them it is a daily challenge, despite this, however, many Nigerians are surviving against all odds. Such is the case of a survivor, 55 years old Olufunmilayo Shonubi, Adewale Adebukola and many others who survived due to early detection, awareness and prompt treatment.

“Doctors said I had six months to live in 2006 when I turned 40,” Olufunmilayo told Good Health Weekly with so much cheer radiating all over her.

The enthusiasm to tell the story shortly after a 2021 End of Year Love Feast organised by the Cancer Organisation Public Enlightenment, C.O.PE, where cheques were presented to some patients still undergoing treatment, was enlightening.

“Medical practitioners failed because it’s God on the throne. But despite the fact that it is God it didn’t stop me from taking my treatment,” she stated.

Precisely 15 years ago, Funmi as fondly called by family, friends and co-workers observed a lump in my left breast. According to experts, her case was already in stage two. Before she was diagnosed with breast cancer, she had visited three doctors without an accurate diagnosis of the growth in her left breast.

“None of the four senior consultant doctors I visited could detect the lump rather they attributed it to part of the normal breast tissue. They told me why are am I troubling myself there’s nothing there”

But this development did not discourage Funmi. Rather, as a nurse, she decided to invite a doctor friend from her former hospital for more examination.

Funmi was not feeling any pain in the breast but she was worried.

Luckily, the lump was removed. Crossing the first hurdle, she filled the histology form and took the sample to the laboratory. Three weeks later, the result was released and she was given the prediction that she had only 6 months to live if she wasted time obtaining treatment.

Battle for survival

At this stage, depression set in. The thought of removing one breast is a problem on your psyche. “You don’t want to even stand in front of the mirror because you’ll want to close your eyes when you see your body in front of the mirror because you’re battered. As a nurse, the battery is not the intention of your surgeon but for you to live. So for most people, it’s a mental challenge, most people go through depression and depression will eventually end in suicide. “Some of those undergoing treatment have called to say they are depressed and thinking of ending it all. Even when they told me I’ve got six months to live. I just did God forbid within me and I started doing what I needed to do.”

Funmi refused to give up against all odds. “I didn’t waste time. I went to the oncologist first, they told me I’ve come to the right place that they needed to give me a shot of chemotherapy, a kind of injection that kills the cancer cells. So I had a shot of that. “I went to see the professor that did the surgery, it was Professor Wole Atoyebi. It is better for me to live than die with my two breasts which will eventually fall off and rot if I don’t remove them.”

After the surgery, Funmi had 11 shots of chemotherapy at three weeks intervals and continued her radiotherapy at the University College Hospital in Ibadan as the one at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH was not working at that time. “It hasn’t been easy. I begged for assistance and borrowed money to live. My family members were there for me.”

Funmi emphasised that to treat any cancer, an individual may need over N20 million. But the type of cancer also determines the cost. At Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), radiotherapy alone costs N1 million.

“Today, I am a source of inspiration to others, some refused to have chemotherapy because it can cause your hair to fall off, vomiting, you can’t eat, it is the most terrible aspect of treatment of cancer followed by surgery and lastly the radiotherapy. Some other lumps recurred but they were not cancerous.”

Lessons learnt

Funmi said the first lesson she learned was that God remains overall.

Secondly, the big lesson is that if there’s no money one can’t really survive cancer. That’s a very big lesson. It’s all about money.”

Cost of treatment

“The cost depends on the type of cancer, and the treatment differs but be it cancer of the colon, breast or brain or spinal cord, averagely, to treat cancer individual should at least N20 million for chemotherapy, not at a go but in divided doses or in bits. “Then, depending on the type of cancer like I said before some are negative cancer like mine, some are positive. Those that are positive some are taking aseptin, like one woman we worked together in LUTH, she couldn’t afford her treatment because her husband is late, we organised ourselves to write to the Officials of NHIS in Abuja for her treatment since the NHIS does not include cancer.

“Her injection minus surgery, minus radiotherapy was N18 million. So if there was no money and we could not get that favour from the National Health Insurance Scheme, she would have died.

“I would say money is essential in cancer treatment. At LUTH, to do only radiotherapy is N1 million, then by the time you want to come for chemotherapy depending on the type of cancer and the type of chemotherapy, it’s so expensive. To even see a doctor at the new cancer centre at LUTH is over N70, 000 for a start,she said.

She recounted that 15 years ago with stage 2 breast cancer, she spent over N3 million.

One bad thing about cancer treatment, according to Funmi, is that you cannot procrastinate on treatment.

“By the time you have money to go and do it one would have been buried then. I approached the chief medical director of LUTH, they gave me N100,000 so I practically went begging, borrowing, collected money from the cooperative, out of the N3 million, the Cooperative gave me N400, 000.

“I was determined that God, if I’m useful to you let me live. Spiritually, prayers worked for me. My family members were taking my photograph to different churches. I’m a happier person now.”

Funmi called on the federal government to subsidise treatment of cancer by making available machines used in treatment available in hospitals across the country.

“Like other diseases such as HIV, the government should supply and subsidise treatment for cancer drugs free. Cancer too should be something like this, it’s expensive though but the government can do it instead of some people embezzling them.”

She testified that COPE had been wonderful supporting victims in the area of chemotherapy, radiotherapy, breast scan and enlightenment.

“There is a need for survivors to join support groups to get more information and know that they are not alone. I lost hope but C.O.PE gave me N1.680 million for treatment.”

C.O.PE reacts

According to the Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Cancer organization Public Enlightenment, C.O.PE, Mrs. Ebunoluwa Anozie, diagnosis and treatment of cancer is individual as the disease is unpredictable which can mutate at any point in time.

Anozie also noted that data from COPE’s breast ultrasound scan screening initiatives, which spans over two decades, revealed that roughly 1 in 12 women is expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer, and many cases occur in pre-menopausal women.

She noted that a high percentage of women in Nigeria was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer due to a variety of reasons. These include late presentation, poor access to basic healthcare, lack of finance, depression, illiteracy, cultural and religious beliefs, and fear of losing their breasts.

The organisation for over 26 years has placed emphasis on monthly breast self-examination (BSE), occasional Breast Ultrasound Scan (BUS) and at age 40, and a mammogram done once in three years or according to doctors’ advice and subsequently continue with BSE and BUS.

However, Funmi is not alone, another survivor, Adewale Adebukola, a mother of 2 boys was also given a cheque of N1.680 million by C.O.PE to continue her treatment.

Encouraging Nigerians going through cancer treatment or who have survived cancer to join support groups, she explained that support is expedient, which involves the coming together of people with similar challenges or experiences- in this case, breast cancer – at a designated location and agreed date and time, to be empowered and overcome their fears and worries. She said support groups share experiences and coping mechanisms, which help encourage members. “Our group is restricted to a certain number of members made up of newly diagnosed patients, patients currently undergoing treatment and women who have completed their cancer treatments -mastectomy, chemotherapy, radiotherapy. “Our goal is to create different activities to keep survivors healthy and active and we are happy that it is rewarding,” she added.

“We have been committed in our mission to reducing the mortality rate of breast cancer in Nigeria through Screening, Counseling, Referral, Education, Enlightenment and Nurturing (SCREEN).”

