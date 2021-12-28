By Peter Egwuatu

Sterling Bank Plc, through its One Woman Proposition, has collaborated with the QSE Foundation to empower women in the Ikate Elegushi community of Lekki in Lagos State by providing them with credit facilities.

The programme for empowering women, which is a focal point for One Woman at Sterling Bank, will enable the women to scale up their existing businesses while also positioning Sterling Bank Plc as a gender-centric organization.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Mr. Gbenga Adegoke, Group Head, Products and Proposition with Sterling Bank, said the empowerment programme is an integral part of the bank’s partnership with QSE Foundation, founded by Olori (Queen) Sekinat Aramide Elegushi.

He disclosed that the One Woman Proposition of the bank recently partnered with the QSE Foundation to organize free breast cancer awareness for women in the Ikate community as part of activities to mark the global Cancer Day, which held recently.

Also speaking, the Head of One Woman Proposition, Mrs. Ifunanya Ugboko said it was important to ensure female owned businesses thrived, lifting a lot of women out of poverty. She also mentioned the empowerment program for the women would be done in various phases, She explained that they had analysed each beneficiary and structured the loans according to their needs and capacities, adding that those who have big businesses were given as much as N300,000 and above.

Mrs. Adaobi Ugha, Head, EveryNanny, said that although the EveryNanny was created to assist homes/parents with stress-free parenting and domestic care support, it has provided jobs opportunities for over 2000 women in Lagos and across Nigeria in the past two years.

This is because Every Nanny has evolved beyond providing nanny services to rendering other services like home tutor, elderly care, cooks, housekeepers etc. on its platform. Overall, Every Nanny has empowered women financially/economically whilst providing domestic care support for homes.