Star actress Mercy Johnson grabs another ambassador deal

Becomes Face of Henod Luxury Homes

High flying Real estate company, Henod Luxury Homes, has unveiled Nollywood top star, Mercy Johnson Okojie as its ambassador.

Henod Luxury Homes unveiled the star actress on Monday evening as its official face at their swanky luxury estate located at Ikota area of Lagos.

The representative of Henod groups parent company of Henod Luxury Homes, Mr Ben who addressed newsmen at the unveiling, said the decision to pick the Nollywood star is because of her integrity over the years in her chosen career. The deal, we are told involved a gift of a pent house amongst other things.

Henod Luxury Homes, is planning to erect over 70 flats on the over 3 acres of land which will be completed next year.

Vanguard News Nigeria