Stakeholders in Nigeria Basketball have called on President Mohammadu Buhari to set up a machinery to unravel the mystery surrounding the over $2 million sponsorship money for the defunct Kwese Male Basketball League.

The group under the aegies of Friends of Nigeria Sports urged the Presidency to institute a probe into the accounts of the Nigeria Basketball Federation under the previous board which brokered the Kwese sponsorship deal.

Spokesman of the group, Akeem Busari stated thus, “As genuinely concerned Nigerians, we want Nigerians and particularly, the presidency to ask these pertinent questions for answers from the leadership of the former board of the NBBF which account was the Kwese money paid into?”

The group demaded for documents relating to the Kwese sponsorship deal which was a major bone of contention between the former board led by Tijani Umar and the board that succeeded them led by Musa Kida.

Reacting to the allegation, former media officer and member of the Tijani Umar board, Patrick Omorodion said the money in question was never remitted enblock as the sponsors were releasing the money piecemeal. “Remember, they never believed our board could secure such a huge sponsorship until the 2017 Congress when they saw facts and figures. From then on, they did everything to disrupt the league. The first season ran its full course and winners got N20 million, N15 million for runners up and N10 million for third oklaced teams. They have tried everything to discredit our board and they have not succeeded,”Omorodion said.

Vanguard News Nigeria