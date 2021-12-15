.

…as Alumni’s hand over N21m project to Ibadan Grammar School management

By Adeola Badru

Stakeholders in the education sector have appealed to the Oyo State Government, to hand over the management of the school to them for proper funding and management.

The appeal was made yesterday, at the handing over of a project worth N21 million to the management of Ibadan Grammar School, by the old class set of 1967-71/73, held at the school premises, Molete, Ibadan.

The set of the 1967-71/73 old students association handed over a renovated and fully furnished block of four classrooms to the management of the 108-year-old school.

The school, established in March 31, 1913, had produced prominent Nigerians, among whom were late Chief Bola Ige, Dr Mike Adenuga and the Ibru brothers, among others.

In an interview with newsmen, the Chairman, 1967- 1971/73 Set, Mr Bankole Ademulegun, appealed to the state government to hand over the management of the school to them, saying the government would be adequately represented and carried along.

He said that they planned to execute a project worth N50 million to commemorate their fifty years graduation from the school.

Ademulegun, said that about N21million was expended on the renovated block of classrooms handed over to the school management.

He said: “If you ask me how much was spent on this structure, it is about N17 million. It is a N50 million project. This is the first leg and we just can’t deploy money without the school telling us their needs.”

“After the N17million, they said we will still have to spend more, so we spent another N4.2 million making about a N21million,” he added.

He said that it was not an easy task to get classmates together, saying they are still expecting some others to join them.

“The implications are that someday, you will come here and find out your dormitories and classrooms have all fallen down.”

“The motivation is, we left Ibadan Grammar School when it was the pride of the Western region. The likes of Bola Ige came out of this school and then visit the school.”

“And we had the opportunity of being under Pa Alayande, Pa Olabiyi and others. They are shining examples in the country,” he said.

While speaking earlier, the principal of the school, Mr Johnson Oladejo, appreciated the old students for their kind contributions to the development of their alma mata, urging others to emulate them.

“This 1967/71 class set deem it fit to commemorate the 50-year of their graduation from the school.”

“They thought it wise to renovate and adopt a block of classrooms for the use of current students to improve teaching and learning,” he said.

He thanked them for their passion and for the project, praying that God of heaven continues to bless them.

“We are appealing to other class sets, individuals, eminent people, old students of Ibadan Grammar School who can come to our aid in providing furniture for the more conducive learning environment.

“The government is doing its own, but it cannot be solely carried. So, we are appealing to every stakeholder to come to the aid of students by providing every amenity that promotes good learning culture,” he advocated.