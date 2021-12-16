



A speeding truck driver on Thursday killed a motorcycle operator on Igbo Ukwu-Uga Road in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra.

Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka.

Irelewuyi said the accident, which occurred at about 5.10 p.m., was caused by speeding and lost of control.

“The crash involved an unidentified driver of a red Mack Tipper with registration Number: JJ496QF and an unidentified rider of a Lifan motorcycle with no registration number.

“Witness report indicates that the driver of the tipper was on top speed; he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the oncoming motorcycle in a single carriage way and crashed.

“Three male adults were involved in the crash. The victims were taken to Apex Hospital, Ngo in Igbo Ukwu, where the motorcycle operator was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“His corpse has been deposited at the hospital’s morgue,” he said.

The sector commander condoled with the family of the dead victim and warned motorists to desist from speeding and maintain a safe speed limit.