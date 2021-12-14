.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Speaker of the 5th Nigerian Youth Parliament, Rt. Hon. Azeezat Yishawu, has urged the stakeholders to provide more education by increasing advocacy on the human, social, and economic dangers, harassment of girls and women posed to the development of our nation.

Rt Hon. Azeezat Yishawu said this at the ‘Conference on Launching of Video Documentary on the Need of Strengthening Network of Young Women in Leadership and Ending Violence Against Women with Disabilities,’ in Abuja on Friday.

The programme was organized by United Nations Women in collaboration with the African Young Female Advancement Forum (AYFAF) in commemoration of 16 Days of Activism 2021.

She said,“It simply means all of us to need to do more. We must provide more education by increasing advocacy on the human, social, and economic dangers harassment of girls and women posed to the development of our nation.”

The Youth Parliament also reinstated its resolve to pursue programmes and policies to promote the rights and development of women, abolishing all forms of violence and harmful traditional practices endangering the health and dignity of girls.

She also noted that Nigeria has high rates of issues related to sexual molestation and harassment of girls and women, including people living with disabilities, saying these pose hindrances to the women development and growth of the nation.

She stressed that despite laws and reforms against harmful acts, many cultural and religious practices still threaten the safety of women.

She attributed the prevalence to ignorance and poverty, urging government and other stakeholders on improved education of the girl child and awareness to the public on the implications in the society.

“In spite of Federal and various State Governments efforts, development partner’s interventions, high and community-level advocacy of NGOs, among other contributions geared toward violence against women, it persists in our society,” Rt. Hon. Azeezat remarked.

Yishawu also said that the 5th Parliament,” is committed to abolishing all practices that endanger the health, safety, and dignity of girls and womanhood in Nigeria and in this regard will work more with the National Assembly, Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, Ministry of Women Affairs, and other relevant stakeholders.”

While commending the organisers, the speaker called on stakeholders to continue to provide support for girls and women, saying Nigeria must lead the rest of the continent in women development and empowerment.

“I commend the organisers of the programme and convey our readiness to partner and support their efforts. Our focus will include encouraging defaulting states to domesticate the VAPP Act. We shall also intensify efforts on ensuring these available laws are implemented fully on reported cases, as we drive awareness on prevention, to give justice to victims. Women, including the physically challenged, must be protected from abuses in home, school, and workplace.”

The delegation of the speaker included the Deputy Speaker Hon Peter Samuel (FCT); Hon Ibraheem Abdullateef (Kwara Central); Hon AbdulMumin Edidi (Lagos Central); Hon Saddiq Buhari (Kwara North); Hon Khadijah Musa (Kogi West); and Sophia Nwodo (Enugu East).

Others are Hon Joseph Onah (Enugu North); Hon Gifted Nelson (Cross-River North); Hon Fatima Abubakar (Adamawa North); Hon. Goni Muhammad Tar (Borno North); and Hon Adefisayo Afolasayo (Ogun East).

Vanguard News Nigeria