South-West PDP celebrates Lagos4Lagos, says Owokoniran

The General Secretary, People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Southwest zone, Chief Rahman Owokoniran, applauded the visit of Dr. Olusola Saraki, which saw the Lagos4Lagos faction of All Progressives Congress, APC, join PDP.

Owokoniran said the APC group was home, and that their decision proved that Lagosians were ready to take the state away from a private estate.

Vanguard reported that Dr. Saraki, the former Senate President and Governor of Kwara State, was in Lagos with some party bigwigs to receive the defecting former APC members. Read it HERE.

Reacting in a statement, Owokoniran said the Lagos4Lagos group, as a people of vision and wanting to serve the people instead of a godfather, made the right move by joining PDP.

He said: “The visit of Dr. Olusola Saraki is loudly applauded by not only Lagos State PDP members, but the PDP Southwest at large.

“It was commendable for the highly revered statesman and former Governor of Kwara State, distinguished Senator Olusola Saraki to have excused himself from his busy itinerary for this important call for action.

“Indeed, Lagos4Lagos group has proved beyond reasonable doubt that they mean business.

“They have grown from strength to strength over the last two years. They remind me of the late 80’s when the then establishment within the Social Democratic Party, SDP, ignored the Primrose group for jokers.

“What became of the establishment after the battle is ensconced in the womb of history.

“The Lagos4Lagos group have moved to a party where the options are more predictable and assured than to wait where dreams are killed and visions are destroyed.

“I, therefore, commend my brother for his courage, tenacity, temerity and boldness to take the bull by the horn by moving to PDP where his ideals of service to the people will be realised.”

