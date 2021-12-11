.

Dayo Johnson Akure

Monarchs in the Southwest would soon converge to fashion out means to tackle insecurity unconventionally in the region.

The Owa of Idanre kingdom, Oba Fredrick Aroloye said this when the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi paid him a visit during his 45th coronation anniversary.

Oba Aroloye charged the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi on the need to arrest the spate of insecurity in the region through unconventional means.

He said “It’s documented that you, Ooni of Ife, are the Arole of Oduduwa. I have many documents here with me to prove that.

” You have many vital roles to play now at this point in time. There’s insecurity in Yorubaland. We need to tackle this unconventional way.

“Before the coming of the colonial masters, our fathers had their own way of tackling insecurity.

” We still have these things with and in us. We haven’t thrown everything away.

“We, all Yoruba obas, should begin to have meetings to see how we can protect our land and brainstorm on different salient issues bothering our people.

“It is high time you began to organise meetings of Obas in Yorubaland. We all sons of Oduduwa must begin to have meetings from time to time.”

Oba Aroloye noted that Oba Ogunwusi “would be the third Ooni that had visited Idanre because of the relationship between the two towns.

” ldanre was initially known as Ife Oke before the name was changed to Idanre, which was derived from the magical prowess of the people.

Speaking, the Oba Ogunwusi agreed with Oba Aroloye on the issues raised, especially on insecurity and promised to address them all.

The Ooni promised to return to the town soon to climb the popular Idanre Hill which harbours several tourist centres.

Oba Aroloye, aged 95 who said he went to the hill last over 20 years ago pleaded with the Ooni of Ife to visit the hill so he could be acquainted with several traditional heritages conserved on the hill

Sons and daughters of the town honoured by Oba Aroloye as chiefs include Dr. Anthony Omolola(Otunba Tuluse of Idanre), his wife, Mrs Maria Omolola(Yeye Meso Tuluse of Idanre), Engr. Benson Ajisegiri(Otunba Atayese of Idanre), Olori Yetunde Esther(Otun Yeye Oge), Mr Fadayomi(Gbobaniyi of Idanre), Moses Olayera(Otunba) among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria