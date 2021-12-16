By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

South Korea government has agreed to help Nigeria develop nuclear energy options that will enable the country close deficits in its electricity generation and supply.

The Ambassador of South Korea to Nigeria, Kim Young Choe, said this at an interactive session, on Thursday, with the Senator Gabriel Suswam(PDP, Benue North-East) led Senate Committee on Power.

He told the Senators that the doors of his country are opened if Nigeria ever wants to look in the direction of utilising nuclear energy to solve its electricity challenge.

According to the envoy, the nuclear energy options currently utilised in the United Arab Emirate(UAE) are based on South Korea model and powered by South Korean companies; stressing that Nigeria can seize similar opportunity.

The meeting, which was at the instance of the Senate Committee, was to clarify certain issues with regard to the stand alone mini-grid project to be funded by the Korean government and gifted to Nigeria.

The mini-solar grid project is valued at $12.4 million (approximately N7billion).

Presenting the details, the South Korean ambassador said the project is a grant from his country to Nigeria and not a loan.

All mini-grids sited in Abuja

Also, he said that all the four mini-grids will be sited in Abuja with the works and maintenance of the project handled by South Korean contractors.

Though the Senate welcomed the Korean gift, but members of the Committee raised some issues on the decision of the Korean government to have all the mini-grids sited in Abuja.

Suswam, however, pushed even stronger with appeals to the Korean government to consider a wider spread that will leave Abuja with only one mini-grid and at least two mini-grids in each of the six geopolitical zones of the country.

According to him, the $12.4 million being proposed for four mini-grids in Abuja will be enough to build 12 mini-grids even though with smaller capacity, but with greater desired impact across the country.

In his presentation, Managing Director/CEO, Rural Electrification Agency(REA), Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, harped on the need for the Korean gift to be better spread in the same manner suggested by the Senate.

Outside the issue of spread and value for money, the Managing Director raised concerns about the sustainability of the project as well as the possibilities of having Nigerian companies work on the project.

In his response, the South Korean Ambassador said that even though what the Senate has asked for is hefty and beyond him, he will forward the Nigerian request to his government in Seoul.

Vanguard News Nigeria