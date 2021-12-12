Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

…Emma Powerful is an inconsequential human being

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Contrary to speculations as to why President Muhammadu Buhari postponed his visit to Ebonyi State this month, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Sunday stated that the postponment was because of the appeal he made to the President while in Paris.

According to him, “I was in Paris and I told Mr. President that the leaders of South-East would want to visit him over the issue of peace in South-East and appeal to him to postpone the visit till early next year. “



Umahi stated this during the Ebonyi State Thanksgiving Service held at the new Government House Chapel, Abakaliki.

Meanwhile, the insinuations behind the postponement was that Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB threatened to cause mayhem in Ebonyi, if the President dares visits the State.

“I saw where one misguided element that calls himself IPOB, that said Mr. President is not welcomed in Ebonyi. He is inconsequential and I want you to put on social media. He is so consequential.

“But I didn’t want to tell our people, because I was urging them to keep pushing our projects as if the President was going to come this year. And I’m not sure up to three or four people knew this; so, I kept it to myself.

“So, Mr. President will come when we want him to come. That IPOB guy is inconsequential human being. If he is serious, let him hit the wall to Ebonyi State and let him see, if he would find feet to go back.

Somebody will sit somewhere and be talking rubbish and they will be misguiding our children to go and be killed; but, himself will not be at the war front.

“Any of them that will talk rubbish about security in South-East, should come and lead the war. And I will also lead the war for Ebonyi State. And like David, we will always kill Goliath.

“When they talk rubbish, just ignore them. This land belongs to God.”