A former Director, Federal Mortgage Bank, Chief Godwin Duru, has said that the clamour for the restoration of Biafra Republic will be as good as actualised if the entire South-East would adopt the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, as a regional party.

The former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, made the remark when he formally declared for APGA at the party’s State secretariat in Umuahia.

Duru argued that Ndigbo needed a regional party for power bargains.

Chief Duru, who was a one-time Chairman of Aba South Local Government Area, said that all that Ndigbo needed to achieve their political desires was a vibrant regional party.

He further said that from experience he had discovered that any region, which wants to be heard in Nigeria, must have a strong dominant political platform upon which it could negotiate power with other regions.

“If Ndigbo want to secure their political destiny, they should rally round APGA.

“The achievements of APGA in Anambra State is a sure proof that if we embrace APGA Nigeria will no longer take us for a ride,” he said.

According to him neither the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, nor the main opposition PDP can offer Ndigbo the needed platform to actualise their political ambition.

He, therfore, urged the entire South-East to embrace APGA ahead of the 2022 polls, if the region would remain politically relevant.

Chief Duru, who said he was joining APGA with a lot of ideas and goodwill boasted, that the party would take over the reigns of power in Abia come 2023.

Accepting him into the party, APGA Chairman, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere, described Duru as a formidable political force with experience and clout needed to take over the state.

Ehiemere, who said that Abia was in dire need of liberation, added that APGA remained “the vehicle to take Abia to its destination”.

He said that APGA would remain resolute in its enforcement of internal democracy and equal opportunity to all its members.

APGA State Secretary, Chief Onukwubiri, said that APGA had become the party to beat come 2023.

