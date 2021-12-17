By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

Sokoto state Government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Republic of Qatar on Development of Education, Health and Agriculture.

The republic of Qatar also signs another MoU with the family of late Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido through Futures Leaders an accredited non governmental organization with Qatar Charity on management of WAQAF (donated assets) projects in the state and the country.

Under the new agreement the Sultan Maccido family would hand over six hectares of land in Sokoto metropolis to the Qatar Charity for the construction of an WAQAF School, cClinic, Hostels, Boreholes, Bakery and Mosque “for the welfare of orphans in the state and Nigeria ,” as explained by Malam Muhammad Lawal Maidoki, Chairman of the Sokoto state Zakkat and Waqaf Commission (SOZECOM).

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state and Dr Ali Ghanem Al hijr, the Qatari ambassador to Nigeria, append their signatures to the first agreement signifying their consent to pursue the future courses of action.

According to the Governor, the areas of envisaged collaborations are: The establishment of the Nana Asma’u (All Girls) University under the auspices of the Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar Foundation, Provision of equipment/personnel for the 1200 bed capacity Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital (SOSUTH) which is at a kevel of completion and Assistance for orphans in the education sector among others.

The Governor while appreciating the collaboration offered by Qatar, also observed that “there is no greater investment than developing human potentials.

” Once you are kind to his creatures, Allah says He will also be kind to you.” Tambuwal averred. .

In his remarks, Ambssador Al Hijr, accompanied by Doctor Hadi Abdou, the Director Qatar Charity, Nigeria, noted Sokoto state’s great potentials and status as an ancient empire State that is very unique in the Africa which was why his country is willing to partner the state government.