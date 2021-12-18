Dayo Amusa

By Sylvester Kwentua

If you are experiencing headaches and fever, you may not really be down with Covid-19, as beautiful Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa, recently opined. In a funny Instagram post, Dayo Amusa noted that some symptoms being experienced by some people may not be caused by Covid-19 after all, but by a disease she calls poverty Virus Disease, POVID-19!

“If you are experiencing the following: Headache, Poor eyesight, High temper, Always out of mind, Difficulty in sleeping, Easily irritated and angry, Can’t communicate properly and Feeling dizzy..This is not CORONAVIRUS! These are signs and symptoms of a person with no money!!! It is called POVID-21….Poverty Virus Disease 2021..Don’t get scared, this one does not kill,” Dayo informed.

Dayo Amusa, it can be recalled, once said she believes her not being married yet, is not something that bothers her, as marriage comes from God, not from a shopping mall where you can just go and purchase it.

“No, I’m not married. I believe marriage is blessed by God and should be honoured by man but then it is not something one should rush into.

It is not a shopping mall where you can just go into and buy or do some window shopping and leave when you are tired. Marriage should be done right. Don’t worry, you will hear a wedding bell soon.” Dayo Amusa reassured.