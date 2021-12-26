It was a night of glamour and display of rich African Culture at the 9th Edition of Africa’s Most Prestigious Non Bikini Pageant, Miss University Africa as delegates from the 55 African countries competed for the Miss University Africa Crown in Abuja, Nigeria organized by the African Personality Forum in Partnership with the office of the Minister of State, FCT. Mrs. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu.

The Pageant which is aimed at Promoting decent dress culture in Africa, empowering the African Woman/African Culture with 1 delegate representing each African country had a 14 day camp leading to the grand finale on the 18th of December, 2021.

After hours of rich display of African beauties with Brains Adar Yusuf Ibrahim was announced the winner and crowned by her predecessor Marlise Sacur from Mozambique as the new Queen for Africa.

Miss Ibrahim who was excited on winning the title shared her experience and plans for the future.

“I am very excited tonight to be crowned Miss University Africa and the first person in history to win an international Crown for my country after much hardwork and support from the Somali community all over the world, this title is not for me but for my nation and its people who never give up on their dreams that somalians can compete anywhere in the world if given the right opportunity”.

Miss Yusuf also shared her plans to tour Africa as an advocate for Women’s rights and free education on the continent. Her first trip would be at the African Union Headquarters, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to share her vision before visiting other African countries.

She has since arrived in her country Somalia where she was given a rousing welcome and received by her country’s government. She is also the first Hijab woman to win a continental crown in Africa.