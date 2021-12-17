By Musa Na Allah

Deeply saddened by the news of alleged child molestation by Mrs. Raheela Yakubu who brutally molested a 14 year -old female child named Hafsat Zulkifilu, Wife of the Sokoto state Governor Doctor Mariya Aminu Waziri Tambuwal condemned in strong terms the report of the inhumane treatment and called on the authorities to prosecute the perpetrators.

Mrs. Tambuwal further , directed that MTDI in collaboration with Human Rights Commission would follow up the investigation and eventual prosecution of all parties involved in the alleged molestation by the victim’s step -mother.

Dr. Mariya urged Sokoto State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice Mr. Sulaiman Usman SAN to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and prosecute parties involved.

“It is the inalienable responsibility of parents to take good care of their wards, for they will surely account before God Almighty.

“Relevant authorities are duty-bound to do what is right in dealing with irresponsible guardians.” says Tambuwal’s wife.

” the perpetrator’s act is a huge disgrace for someone who presumed to have the young girl’s best interest and take appropriate measures to ensure that she gets treated fairly regardless of her biological mother’s absence in the house ” Dr. Mariya said.

According to the statement made available to newsmen in Sokoto the young girl (victim) is currently responding to medical treatment while her molester is in detention until the investigation into her alleged direct involvement is concluded.

The Mariya Tambuwal Development Initiative (MTDI) representatives at the State Criminal Investigation Department Sokoto include Fatima Khalid and Faisal Jibril (Majidadin Kilgori) and the Coordinator National Human Rights Commission Sokoto State Mal. Halilu Tambari.