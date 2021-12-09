

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Christian Association of Nigeria ( CAN) has condemned the gruesome murder of innocent travellers by terrorists in Sokoto state and many other attacks on citizens of Nigeria by these criminals, insisting that it has further shown how human life is cheaper than that of chickens today in Nigeria.

Rev John Joseph Hayab, Vice Chairman CAN 19 Northern States and Abuja,said this in a statement on Thursday.

The Christian body therefore, “condemn the animalistic behaviour. CAN is concerned that these terrorists have taken their crime against Nigerians too far.”

CAN called on the Federal Government and Governors in the Northern States, especially in the North west region to take strong measures to stop this evil permanently.

“How can people be productive when they are living in perpetual fear of terrorists in their homes and everywhere they go?

Security of lives and property is a serious government business but what we are seeing today is how some of our leaders are playing politics with a serious matter that has almost destroyed the peace, joy and hope of the citizens.”

“CAN is appealing to security agencies to stop the unhealthy competition amongst them and work together in unity for the common good of all Nigerians.

Our security agencies have all it will take to defeat these terrorists.”

“CAN on its part will continue to offer our prayers, support and play any role that will help to bring this evil to an end.”

“CAN Northern States commiserate with families of those who lost their lives and pray that God comfort them and repose the souls of the departed,” the statement added.