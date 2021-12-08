…Mourns victims of attack

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the recent gruesome attack on innocent travellers in Sokoto State.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, said that the dastardly act by bandits showed that the evil his administration was confronting required the support and involvement of all Nigerians.

Reacting to the incident on Wednesday, President Buhari said, “I am very distressed at the manner of death visited on these hapless citizens who were undertaking a legitimate journey to another part of the country.

“It shows that the evil this administration is confronting is one that requires the support and involvement of all Nigerians.

“I extend deep condolences to the families of the victims as I assure that the security agencies will continue to give their all to bring to an end the operations of these despicable people.”