By Arogbonlo Israel

A coalition of Northern Youth Group under the aegis of Northern Ethnic Group Assembly, NEYGA, has condemned the killing of travellers by bandits in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto.

Vanguard earlier reports bandits on Wednesday, openly set travellers ablaze in Sokoto leaving 23 dead while several others injured.

Reacting, the group in a statement forwarded to Vanguard Thursday, lamented that “this is one attack that cannot be forgotten in a hurry”.

“Nigeria has been turned into a killing field by these bandits terrorising the country where innocent civilians looking for their daily breads are forced to live in perpetual fear,” the group added.

The spokesperson of the group, Alhaji Ibrahim Dan-Musa, said “the body language of Mr. Monguno shows that he is only interested in power and more power and acquisitions of properties instead of intelligent gathering”.

He added; “Virtually all parts of Nigeria are currently battling with one form of insecurity or the other with various crimes going on, largely unabated.

“Despite attempts by Muhammadu Buhari led administration to curb the rising criminalities and killings across the country, the nation’s security apparatus under Monguno appears to be overwhelmed with criminals maiming and extorting their victims.”

He revealed that under Monguno, “Nigeria police force is poorly funded and motivated, and the military, which is fighting a decade-long insurgency in the North-East, appears to be at the end of their wits on how to curtail the downward spiral in security”.

“Swathes of the North-West have, virtually been taken over by rampaging bandits who kidnap for ransom and kill victims who cannot pay for their freedom.

“The North-Central is not free from the deadly assaults by these bandits, and kidnap gangs who now operate freely in parts of Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa are making it into the Federal Capital Territory.

“The North-East is yet to experience peace as Boko Haram insurgents are in a deadly battle of supremacy daily with the nation’s military in a bid to carve out an Islamic state.

“Now largely ‘degraded’ as stated by federal officials, and focusing more on soft targets and solitary military formations, the insurgents still carry out attacks in a bid to terrorise the numerous communities in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa,” the statement partly read.

