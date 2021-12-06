The immediate past senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District, Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi on Friday chaired Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) press week.

While speaking at the programme, the Patron of Oyo NUJ chapter, Okanlomo of Ibadanland charged pressmen on fair and balanced reportage.

He encouraged journalists to devote more time on investigate reports saying such will bring an end to banditry attack and boost economy of the country.

The Chairman, RAAF Foundation, Sen. Akanbi commended Demola Babalola led Oyo NUJ executive for raising the bar and providing purposeful leadership for others to follow State. He acknowledged the role of pen pushers in the state and urged them to keep up with the good job they are doing.

The Chairman, Oyo NUJ chapter, Mr. Demola Babalola described Senator Akanbi as a true supporter of downtrodden in the society and a real face of humanity to all and sundry.

”The contribution of Senator Akanbi to human and capital development project is commendable. He has impacted various communities before and while serving as a senator. The good part of it is that Senator Akanbi isn’t tired of facilitating laudable project to Oyo State after leaving office as senator”.

A seasoned journalist of high repute, Mr. Festus Adedayo delivered lecture on: “The Media and Country in Crises”.