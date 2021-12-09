Oluwatoyin Aralepo is a first class accounting graduate, Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN), Fellow of the Institute of Information Management of Africa and an Alumna of the London School of Business and Finance (LSBF), with over 15 years’ experience across the Banking, Telecoms and Fintech sectors.

Her areas of expertise include finance strategy and business partnering, financial planning, analysis and reporting, audit and business assurance, financial controls and governance.

As Head of Budget in UBA, she was responsible for over400 business offices budget preparation and consolidation; Commercial Controller and Financial Controller at Airtel Nigeria, where she managed a portfolio of over $1billion; and former CFO of Cellulant Nigeria.

She recently founded Africa Finance & Strategy Hub to help businesses, especially SMES, get access to professional financial management skills and tools that will help them understand, manage and scale; as well as build sustainable financial structures for profitable growth, while becoming investor ready.

A mentor with WIMBIZ, Tony Elumelu Foundation and Tech-quest STEM Academy, she divulges to BL the intrigues of “How to Attract Billion Dollar Investors”, the title of her recently published book.

When did you realize you had to channel your expertise into a book?

I believe strongly that the wealth of my experience will make businesses adopt best practices at an early stage. As the Founder of Africa Finance & Strategy Hub, I’m on a mission to help businesses especially SMES access and enjoy the same value as a multinational CFO.

To give them access to professional financial management skills and tools that will assist them to understand, manage and scale their businesses, grow profits and attract investors for funding and expansion and help business owners struggling with performance build sustainable financial structures for profitable growth.

I wanted a book that people can access both digitally and physically for those that love reading physical books.



What would be an ideal plan to structure the economy of Nigeria, given your wealth of experience?

Nigeria’s economic potential is inhibited by many structural issues, including inadequate infrastructure, tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade, obstacles to investment, lack of confidence in currency valuation and limited foreign exchange capacity.

Policies and actions need to be broad based, focused on infrastructural development and intentional in reducing poverty for economic stability.

It has to be based on optimal participation of both the private and public sectors. Enhancement of capital projects and infrastructure to encourage ease of doing business, reduce dependency on imports and consumption that will help to expand the production base of the economy and enhance labour productivity.

There is a need to address the issue of insecurity across the country and address bureaucracy and corruption across the major sectors.

We must leverage on digital technologies to improve financial literacy to create jobs for the youth and SMEs, and leverage trade integration to harness the benefits of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.

These are some of the critical levers that need to be improved to enable Nigeria reach its socio- economic targets.

Does your book really help to identify and position SMEs for billion dollar funding opportunities?

It is informative and comprehensive on vital steps to starting a business, attracting funding and it makes complex finance principles simple for non-finance people.

This is not just any other finance book. I have carefully woven hard-core financial principles into the story of a young man named Derin, struggling to keep his dream alive by taking on an entrepreneurial path.

The storyline has relatable characters around core business and accounting principles.

The earlier business owners have the financial knowledge, the more likely they will succeed in managing their businesses.

They will be able to recognize and stop practices that may be hurting their businesses so that they, too, can attract billion-dollar investors.

As an entrepreneur, you need to build the Know, Like & Trust factors and have visibility to reach out to the business owners that need support in building the right financial structure that will help their businesses to scale.



What policies can the Government put in place to support SMEs in Nigeria?

Government can launch Business Growth Incubator and Accelerator programs to provide support and guidance to SMEs that are struggling to maximise the growth potential of their businesses.

Establish a Business Advisory Hub to help businesses get financial education and literacy awareness free or at subsidized costs. The government can help organize and subsidize networking, conferences and other collaboration events, as well as trade shows where SMEs can participate at much lower costs than a regular commercial event.

Such government sponsored platforms, whether industry-specific or general, are very effective at helping SMEs attract customers and business partners.

SMEs can get expert support and advice on key issues from finance and cash flow to recruitment and staff development and marketing; to making the most of digital technologies.

Also, advice on business plans and mentoring for ambitious entrepreneurs.

They should provide infrastructures to reduce the cost of doing business in Nigeria- fuel, electricity- offer start-up loans to provide financial opportunities, streamline the tax policies to avoid multiple taxes and levies across local governments, states and federal government to ensure transparency and opportunities and promote mental health.

The last measure is more psychological support. This has been a neglected area in the past, but improving business owners’ mental health is as effective as building a stronger network or increasing cash flow.



Looking at the magnitude of problems of the Nigerian economy, do you think small entrepreneurs can bridge the gap?

SMEs are catalysts for growth and socio economic transformation. They do this by production and manufacturing activities that lead to creation of jobs and reduction of the poverty rate. These have a multiplier effect on the growth and wealth of the nation.

