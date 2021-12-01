Skincare brand, Beautiful Body NG has announced Nigerian model, style and brand influencer and entrepreneur, Christiana Kayode popularly known as Berbiedoll as their latest brand ambassador. The announcement and signing of the contract took place in Lagos recently amid pomp and pageantry.

The management of the company said they signed the delectable brand influencer because her ideals and beauty routines resonate with what Beautiful Body NG stands for and more, saying it can only be a win-win venture for both parties.

Reacting to questions on the choice of Berbiedoll as their ambassador, the management enthused, “Well, Miss Kayode is a well renowned influencer, and we have known her for years. She has remarkable media strength and an outstanding brand, we are shooting organic content that would pull her fans closer to all the goodness of our Beautiful Body products.”

“Like we noted earlier, we have known her for years and we strongly believe that she is suitable and fit for the task ahead. She is a perfectionist and she’s always associated with flawlessness and wants the best. We think these are unique qualities that are hard to come by,” added the management.

Berbiedoll on part was effusive in her appreciation for being selected among many influencers for the brand, affirming the brand’s hopes and expectations of her to deliver the goods.

“How do I feel being an ambassador to Beautiful Body? I believe the right words that would describe how I feel would definitely be elated! I have been very particular about my skin and joining a family that doesn’t just churn out skin products but genuinely cares for the Skin! Beautiful Body is that one brand,” she said gleefully.

“I am sure you are aware my brand is all about luxury and lifestyle. Beautiful Body skin products have products that are not just luxurious for your skin but absolutely healthy to pamper and give your skin all the care it needs and that is something I definitely resonate with,” she added.

Speaking further, the beautiful style and beauty influencer explained what she’s bringing to the table to shore up the vision of the Beautiful Body’s vision.

“You should expect top notch collaboration to bring Beautiful Body to the forefront of everyone’s mind as the skin product of choice,” she said.

Berbiedoll is also the Chief Executive Officer of Berbie Beauty Line. She was born in Lagos on April 30, 1993. She’s a native of Ondo State from Ondo West local government.

She is also a graduate of Houdegbe North America University, Benin Republic with a Bachelor’s degree in mass communications. She’s the only daughter from a family of seven.

Beautiful Body NG was founded in May 2020 from a mother company, Beautiful Body UK which

has been in existence for years. Their range of products includes Snow White, Luminous, Glow, Caramel, Ebony Glow, Coco Black and more.