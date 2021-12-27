By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

REACTING to the return of activities in South East, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB said that it is happy that people have decided to shun the intimidation by hoodlums who have been criminally enforcing its suspended Monday weekly sit-at-home.

A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful said that the return of commercial and human activities in South East is what it has been calling for since August 9 it suspended the Monday weekly sit-at-home, after the elders of South East appealed to IPOB to suspend the exercise.

It however urged the people of South East and the Igbos, in general, to resist further intimidation and harassment of the hoodlums and return fully to their business, and told the South-East Governors to stop killing South East economy by dancing to the tunes of the Federal Government adding that if they have done the needful by providing security for the people instead of chasing IPOB member and ESN operatives with their respective security agents, the illegal sit-at-home would not be observed to the extent it lasted.

IPOB’s statement reads, “We the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB ably led by our leader and prophet of our time Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to express our happiness that our people have decided to shun the intimidation and harassment of some hoodlums and gullible people being used by our enemies to enforce the sit-at-home we cancelled since August 9, 2021.

It will be recalled that after the August 9th sit-at-home, IPOB suspended it and ordered that the second which was to hold on August 16, and subsequent ones remained cancelled, but people out of fear of hoodlums who wanted to cash in on it to rob people and bring bad name to IPOB have been observing it against our numerous directives.

“We are however happy that our people have woken up from slumber and have decided to go back to their businesses and normal life and activities and shun the intimidation of the hoodlums and ready to tell them that enough is enough of their intimidation band harassment.

“We hereby order our people to arrest and if possible mob anybody that will try again to enforce the sit-at-home that is not directed by IPOB leadership henceforth, even as we prepare to enter the new year.

“We urge South-East Governors to wake up from their slumber and provide security for the people, it is their laxity and interest in pleasing the powers at Aso Rock that made the hoodlums continue to enforce the illegal sit-at-home while it lasted if they have done the needful by providing security to the people instead of dissipating their time hunting IPOB members and ESN operatives with their respective state and Federal government security men, the hoodlums would not have succeeded as they did.

“We in IPOB will be beaming our searchlight on those hoodlums being used by our enemies to enforce the illegal and suspended sit-at-home, we are equally on the trail of those criminals our enemies are using to intimidate, harass and kill our respected traditional rules. They will soon meet their waterloo. We are closing in on them.

