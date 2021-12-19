By Gabriel Olawale

The Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation in collaboration with Voom Foundation has offered free medical services to the people of Anambra State and its environs.

The 3-day medical mission which took place at Oraifite provides people with free medical consultation for different ailment, treatment, drugs, running labs and free glasses while aged patients who could not walk were given wheelchair.

Speaking during the exercise which had thousands of beneficiaries, Founder of Voom Foundation, Dr. Vincent Ohaju, said that the health missions team consisted of qualified medical personnel’s in Nigeria across different tertiary health institution and volunteers from the United States of America.

He commended Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation for investing greatly in healthcare and raising the standard of health in the South-East, “We observed that many patients do not know they have high blood pressure, artritis, hypertension, but this adventure has been able to give hope to all. It has been a dream of a lifetime even having local and international volunteers.”

Ohaju who is a Trauma Surgeon and Intensivist said that both Foundations aim to carryout open-heart surgery in 2022, “Voom Foundation is partnering with the Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation because they believe that everyone irrespective of their social class should have quality healthcare. These organizations are changing the face of the healthcare system in Nigeria where intensive care, surgeries can be very affordable for all.

“This partnership is also extending into the state-of-the-art hospital where Voom Foundation will support the Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation with technical guidance as they set-up the hospital. The facility will be a teaching hospital that can groom young medical professionals.

The Executive Director of Voom Foundation, Shawn Andaya-Pulliam, said that the Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital will be the first hospital in the South-East with modern Catlab medical machines for surgery. The hospital will also address open-heart surgeries.

On her part, the General Manager of Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation, Amanda Obidike, said that the objective of the project was to transform the face of healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

“Rural residents in the South-East often encounter barriers to healthcare that limit their ability to obtain the care they need. In order for rural residents to have sufficient access, we collaborated with Voom Foundation from the USA to provide necessary and appropriate attention on arthritis, Malaria, typhoid, ulcer, hypertension, chronic pains, diabetes and eye challenges.

“We are happy to have accomplished this milestone twice this year and we look forward to partnering with them in the future as this will help us a great deal when we launch the Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital for healthcare operations in 2022.”