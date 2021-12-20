It was a wow experience for enthusiasts of Nigerian gospel music at the Sinach And Friends Christmas concert recently at The Monarch, Lekki, Lagos.

Host of the concert, the award-winning Nigerian Gospel Singer and songwriter, Osinachi Egbu, popularly known as Sinach led her friends to deliver an awesome musical experience. By all production standards, the lights effects and cosh ambience matched well with melodious renditions.

Sinacah was joined by guest performing acts such as Todd Dulaney (USA), Adlan Cruz (Puerto Rico), Da’dra Great house (USA), Onyeka Onwenu, Ayo Vincent (Lagos) and the phenomenal Gosgem Choir.

Guests and fans alike were enthralled by epic performances from various gospel music choirs at the concert ranging from Christmas carol renditions to classic gospel songs. One of the highlights was when Sinach and Onyeka Onwenu combined on stage for a special duet that thrilled the audience.

The well-attended concert pulled a huge crowd of different gender, age and class. There was a favourite Christmas tune or song that everyone could hum to.

Sinach also performed some of her hit songs as well asyet-to-be-released songs like ‘Jesus is King’ with the full complements of her Gosgem choir.

According to Sinach, a big spin-off of the concert would be a charity initiative tagged Gosgem Mum dedicated to hardworking mothers who require support to scale. “It would be platform for mothers who are doing so much but do not have the resources to much more. We want to be able to give them something,” Sinach explained.

American artiste, Todd Dulaney was full of praises for Sinach. He disclosed, “It’s her consistency for me. When I say consistency, I mean everytime she puts out new music, it affects everyone in the world not just Nigeria. For instance, every church in the world is singing Waymaker. You have a global figure that ‘started from the bottom and now she’s here.’ She has affected all of us in unique ways and has made the gospel fun for us all.”