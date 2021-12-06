By Benjamin Njoku

Award-winning singer and songwriter, Simi who has just released a brand new single ‘So Bad’ featuring Joeboy, is gearing up for a live concert that will ignite the spirit of the Christmas season.

The highly anticipated concert tagged , “Can You Simi Now! Live with the Banjos”, is slated to hold on December 28, 2021, at the Muri Okunola Park.

Produced by BLK HUT, the 90’s themed event will showcase the songstress performing her greatest hits. Music lovers are expected to attend the concert dressed in 90’s style, a tribute to the era of great music cloaked in a feel-good ambience of the festive season.

With brand affiliation to Chipper Cash and Glo Nigeria, Simi has a long list of surprises for her fans and lovers of the Afro RnB genre of music.

In 2018, the phenomenal RnB songstress Simi hosted fans to an exciting concert tagged “Simi Live in Lagos” where she kicked off the concert season with her Simi Live series. The first of the concerts , a sold-out show which featured incredible live performances was tagged, “Simi Live in London.” It was held at the O2 Academy, Arlington, London and was dubbed a night of surprises by concert goers, paving the way for the second Live series – “Simi Live in Lagos,” later that year.

With a host of celebrity guests showing up to the London event to support the RnB Queen, performances from Adekunle Gold, Falz, Mr Eazi and Wizkid were part of the standout performances of the night.