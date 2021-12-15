Algorand, Filecoin and HUH Token all have promising features and uses that could prove helpful in their respective fields.

With this in mind, many buyers have to consider which projects they believe will increase in value as time goes on.

Day trading is a technique some opt to use, but this is risky. Longer-term involvement with cryptocurrency projects that individuals believe will become widely used in society often lead to the greatest returns for the well-informed buyer of those cryptos.

Algorand, Filecoin and HUH Token could be these tokens. Those who are hesitant to join whilst thinking these projects could succeed may miss the best entry point of these currencies.

Algorand is a blockchain that was built to allow others to create applications that are centred around cryptocurrency.

Algorand has many use cases in various forms such as copyright, microfinance and real estate. It hopes to develop and accelerate its transaction speed and finalisation process on the network over time.

Filecoin provides users with the ability to store data on the Filecoin network. In order for this to happen, a miner must be paid. As Filecoin increases in popularity, the competitiveness of miners will drive the price of storage down. As the market becomes more popular, miners will have to lower their prices to compete with one another.

HUH Token is concerned with creating wealth for those who join their community. This community is called HUH Nation. Regardless of the amount of HUH Token someone owns, they can benefit from the cryptocurrency. This is accomplished through a referral programme and static reflection.

Their referral programme incentives inviting others by providing BNB equal to 10% of the referred person’s first purchase. Static reflection is a process that uses a small fee attached to each HUH Token transaction; it then reallocates that fee across every HUH Token holder. This increases the value of their portfolio depending on the price of the token.

Filecoin and Algorand have felt the volatility of the cryptocurrency market along with many other cryptocurrencies since Bitcoin saw a hefty reduction in price.

Filecoin is sitting at an approximate value of $37 from a high of around $63 over the course of a month. Algorand went from a maximum value of about $2.20 and has reduced to the $1.40 zone.

HUH Token experienced an incredible launch and increased in value by over 4000% before facing a dip in value. As a wealth-generating token, it is predicted to rebound as it has in previous more minor dips before.

These projects and the corresponding tokens that support them are made for if their uses become popular. Algorand has shown use cases for many different apps made on its platform and will continue to grow if it demonstrates the power of its platform.

Filecoin solves a real problem surrounding decentralised storage and if it is selected as the service to provide this solution, its crypto’s price will increase faster than many expect.

HUH Token may be different from Algorand and Filecoin. They have plans to expand their token into a ‘MetHUH’verse’. This follows the popularity trend that the other two tokens have. If it becomes widely adopted and many start gaining the rewards this platform promises, this could happen very quickly.

However, the token alone can create wealth through the features discussed earlier, static reflection and their referral system. With this information it the chances of an early investment into HUH Token rewarding individuals in the future is relatively high.

The cryptocurrency market may look baron to many, but this could be the prime time to collect assets while they have a low price. Joining these projects now could result in incredible profits when the market becomes bullish once more. Algorand, Filecoin and HUH Token are just three excellent projects among many.

HUH Token seems to stand out, as its wealth-generating, it is reasonable to assume that it could prosper independently of vast popularity. Not to mention the success it could experience with popularity. Its 4000% price increase from the release date was a good indication of the success this token could bring.

You can find out more with the following links:

Buy HUH on – PancakeSwap

Website – www.huh.social

Latest HUH Token News