Shiba Inu saw an astounding climb this week, and at the time of writing this article HUH Token announced an amazing aim for a $500million market cap, on Poocoin.com, for HUH Token by Boxing Day!

Such an aim is set to be achieved through a friendly competition set by HUH Token that will spark those competitive juices in both new and seasoned crypto lovers… but what could HUH be worth to you? Shiba Inu’s $1million trade volume in 24hrs could demonstrate the ever-growing desire, from the crypto community, for more altcoins to make steps towards entering the metaverse… though why would you want to become a holder of Shiba Inu and HUH Token?

Shiba Going Strong

At the time of writing this article Shiba Inu appeared to be having an amazing week, from a $1million trading volume in just 24hrs, to a whale investor injecting over $130million and ranking, next to Dogecoin, as having dominated 85% of the altcoin cryptocurrency market this year (2021).

Their announcement of Shibarium, which is Shiba Inu’s layer-2 solution where they enter the metaverse fully. This might have increased investor interest in Shiba Inu, as to enter the metaverse SHIB burned 40% of its total supply! Further increasing the value of Shiba Inu for current and future holders, that will eventually be able to trade and buy in Shibarium.

Further to this, Shiba Inu also own a rescue dog shelter that’s a not-for-profit organisation and donate regularly to India’s Covid relief fund!

This could spell a beautiful future for Shiba Inu and SHIB holders.

In fact, upon entering their layer-2 solution, Shiba Inu could be making steps toward better safety protocols, which, according to financial expert, Robert Courtneidge, ‘crypto regulation is just around the corner and could offer investors and holders greater protection from the cryptocurrency market fluctuations’.

It appears that Robert Courtneidge is not the only finance professional to see the growing potential of cryptocurrency technology, likes of HSBC and JPMorgan are also running systems using cryptos own blockchain technologies.

Remember, it’s always best to do your own research into cryptocurrencies before buying.

This could see Shiba Inu going from strength to strength as we enter the new year… though it might just be boxing day we’re all looking forward to this year.

HUH, $500 Million?

It all began on Wednesday the 22nd of December, not a mouse stirred and HUH Token announced the competition of dreams for HUH Token holders! The ability to increase the value of HUH Token and be rewarded for the amount you deposit if you rank in the top 25!

After all, what’s Christmas without a little competition? Though it ends on boxing day at 00:00 GMT+, when hopefully, HUH Token has amassed a $500million market cap and increased the value of HUH Token too!

So, to the juicy bits, the reasons you’re at the edge of your seat while reading this section… what could you win?

It appears that HUH Token’s previous generosity has continued, from its $4 million burn to its present goal of a $500 million market value on Poocoin by Sunday, December 26th, by offering $500,000 in HUH Token via a premium deposit mechanism to new and seasoned investors. The minimum deposit is $1,000, and it can be increased as needed… HUH Token will reward the top 20 deposits in the following way:

The top reward in HUH Tokens is $100,000. Numbers 2 and 3: HUH Tokens worth $70,000 each

Each of No. 4 and 5 has $30k in HUH.

In HUH, the numerals 6 to 25 are each worth $10,000.

As well as 5 random winners!

The winners’ tokens will not be vested and will be available for sale as soon as they arrive.

The competition ends at 00:00 GMT+1 on the 26th of December!

HUH Token recently burned $4million worth of HUH Token since its December six launch and amassed over 12,000 holders with aims of 1 million meaning that HUH Token is consistently finding ways to increase the value of HUH for its holders… which from that holder’s figure seems to be benefiting the current HUH Token holders rather well.

It’s no wonder that the buzz around HUH Token is at an all-time high, but remember, it’s always best to do your research before investing, and that can be done by visiting the links below.

Website: https://huh.social

HUH Official Swap- https://swap.huh.social/

Telegram: https://t.me/HUHTOKEN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HuhToken

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/huhToken/