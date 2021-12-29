President Muhammadu Buhari

By Steve Oko

The Prelate and Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Nzie Nsi Eke, has appealed to President Muhamadu Buhari to shelve any plans to hike the price of petroleum products.

Any upward review of the price of fuel according to the cleric will only worsen the living condition of Nigerians who are already impoverished by the prevailing harsh economic condition of the country.

The Prelate who made the appeal in his Christmas and New Year message regretted that the hopes and expectations most Nigerians had at the beginning of 2021 had been dashed.

He also called for the immediate release of all political detainees and detained agitators of self determination, while advocating dialogue with the agitators as panacea to the rising tension in the country.

His words: “While we acknowledge the efforts of our governments at all levels to valiantly steer the wheel of governance despite prevailing challenges, we are constrained to admit that the year 2021 has been a tough one for Nigerians.

“The hopes and fervor that ushered in the year at the beginning began to wane soon after as citizens were confronted with more strenuous situations than what was experienced in the previous years.

“The issue of insecurity became more serious with the number of Nigerians sent to their early graves by terrorists in form of bandits increased significantly.

“The cost of living continued to increase astronomically that many families can no longer afford to feed twice a day.

“I am therefore asking President Buhari to rescind the alleged plan to increase fuel pump price. Nigerians cannot afford this extra burden. It is a known fact that every increase in fuel price results in a domino effect on the cost of all other goods and services.

“He should reverse the cost of domestic gas which has increased by as much as 300% within the last year in many parts of Nigeria and also reduce the social tension among the various ethnic groups by releasing all political detainees and explore dialogue and political solutions to all agitations.”