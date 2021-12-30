Chukwudi Ezeagwa the Nigerian Entertainer who is professionally known as Shakar EL has expressed his disappointment in his Ghanaian colleague ‘ Shatta Wale ‘ because of his recent utterances about Nigerian artists.

During his Stadium concert in Ghana few days ago, Shatta wale berated Ghanaian artist who associates with Nigerian artists. He used many unprintable words towards his Nigerian colleagues and claimed that Nigerian artists are not promoting Ghanaian artists in Nigeria and that Nigerians don’t appreciate Artists of Ghana decent .

According to the Maramma Singer ‘ Shakar EL’ Shatta wale’s outburst is distasteful and uncalled for . Shatta told a lie when he said we don’t appreciate Ghanaians and their artists. We love them and we celebrate them here too , from Tik Tak ,VIPs,R2bees, Sarkodie,King promise, Stonebwoy to mention a few , we have collaborated with them and still

working with them till date . Shakar EL believes that African artists to unite and stand as one.

In the words of Shakar EL’ We are Africans and we must speak with one voice in Love and unity so that we can successfully take over the world stage as African artists and be respected in the world , we can’t be taken serious if we are fighting ourselves.

We love Shatta wale and other Ghanaian artists in general so I want to believe that Shatta will apologize to Nigerians for that disrespect he showed us while performing at his recent Stadium concert in Ghana .

One Love and One Africa !! Everything will be Maramma if we love one another