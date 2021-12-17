By Dirisu Yakubu

R and B sensational singer, Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua popularly known as Seyi Shay has chosen to make the yuletide season one to remember following the release of her new album titled, Big Girl a fine blend of Afrobeat, Hip hop, and R and B, a work balanced by introspective lyricism and raw personality.

The “Big Girl” album, now streaming on all major platforms, adds to Seyi’s versatile and critically acclaimed collection of singles, including her 2015 debut album “Seyi or Shay” and “Electric Package” produced in 2018.

Featuring 12-tracks in all, “Big Girl” is a mirror of self-love, sexuality and empowerment through the prism of Afro-infused production and flourishes of the groovy 90’s nostalgia that connects with the listeners in pure art.

The inspiration for the much-talked about album, according to Seyi, draws from her rise to stardom, lessons, and meditations along the way, and finding inner peace. According to the UK native singer, the Big Girl album can also be seen as a metaphor for the growth that women pass through to become who they are.

“This album captures growth in friendship, romance, career, and everything that makes a woman who she is,” said Seyi. “In Big Girl, I was not afraid to express all the emotions of fear, courage, joy, sadness, and pain that have led to my growth and evolution as an artiste and in my personal journey.”

Each song, while complete, fuses with others in the record to create a strikingly polished body that charms the ears. Introducing the album, “Maserati sexy” features Backroad Gee in a sensual and empowering piece on embracing one’s sexuality and self. Seyi asserts her “Stamina” in the second track featuring Calema. The third track – the self-titled “Big Girl” – embodies the spirit of Seyi’s authenticity and further showcases her effortless command of artistry, never-waning appeal, and ability to connect with listeners.

The album’s crescendo, however, extends beyond the “Big Girl” track as other songs underscore why Seyi is regarded as one of Africa’s biggest acts. The features on her album include “Mine” featuring Shay Jones, “Glowanna” featuring Simi, “Ride for you” featuring Wande Coal, and “Pempe”, a bonus track, featuring Yemi Alade.

The album was masterfully produced by some of the continent’s best including the four-time Grammy-nominated producer Kel P.

Born in North London in the United Kingdom, K, Seyi Shay began her music career in a school choir at 15. In the years that followed, Seyi toured with The London Community Gospel Choir, signed a deal with Sir George Martin who was the producer of the legendary band, The Beatles, and she became the lead singer of the British Pop/R&B girl band, supporting Beyonce on her 2011 “I AM” tour.

Seyi’s emergence and meteoric rise on the Nigerian and African scene as an acclaimed Afro-fusion, Hip-pop, and R&B singer followed the success of her singles “Irawo”, “Killing Me Softly featuring Timaya”, “Chairman” and “Ragga”. The late music icon, Sound Sultan, was instrumental to her success. She has so far collaborated with big names such as Wizkid, Wande Coal, Patoranking, Yemi Alade, Runtown, and Femi Kuti – and now stands as arguably one of the most successful leading artists in the continent.

Currently, the “Right Now” crooner’s works have garnered over 56 million streams across YouTube and DSPs, and has established a huge fan base of over 2 million across social media platforms. Seyi won the Best R&B Singles at the 2019 Headies and her recent collaboration with Teyana Taylor on “Gimme Love – Remix”, paired with nominations from MTV Africa Music Awards and World Music Awards are testament to the Nigerian singer-songwriter’s place as a significant new name in the global landscape.