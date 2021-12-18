Seyi Hunter

Beautiful Nollywood actress and CEO of Hunter’s Media, Seyi Hunter has returned to Nollywood after a long absence with a new movie titled “Konko”. Seyi, who has been busy in other areas of her life, particularly running her beauty pageant, Miss Bikini Nigeria says she is coming back to the industry for good as it is where her true passion lies.

“I’ve been out of Nollywood for awhile, trying to find me. I just came back for good this time and decided to produce “Konko” as my comeback movie. Konko is out on Yorubaplus YouTube channel,” she told Potpourri in a chat.

“It was tough doing this production, because my dad has been in and out of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH). He has been on admission for 4 months now, and twice from the location after shooting I had to rush to sleep in LUTH then go back early in the morning.

“Please People all over should kindly watch my movie, apart from the fact that it’s interesting, I need all the money I can get to continue buying oxygen for my Dad and pay all the hospital bills as they’re coming,” she added.

Konko stars top actors like Opeyemi Aiyeola, Seyi Hunters, Funsho Adeola, Juliet Jatto, Adeniyi Johnson and many others.