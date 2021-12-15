By Victoria Ojeme

Youth forum has urged ECOWAS and member states to set aside quotas for young people representation in the decision making process in the region, to accelerate efforts towards ending violent extremism and terrorism in the region.

They made the calls at the Annual West African and Sahel Youth Forum with the theme: “Young women and men at the heart of innovation and the construction of peaceful and resilient societies” held in Abuja.

National Youth Council of Nigeria NYCN, Abdulrahman Zakariyau said that “Young women and men at the heart of innovation and the construction of peaceful and resilient societies” held in Abuja.

Presenting the declaration of the forum tagged, “Abuja Call to Action for building peaceful and resilient societies in West Africa and the Sahel”, Abdulrahman Zakariyau of National Youth Council of Nigeria NYCN, stressed the need to translate into action youth policies and programmes in the region.

The event was organised by United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) in collaboration with ECOWAS and with the support of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Presenting the declaration of the forum tagged, “Abuja Call to Action for building peaceful and resilient societies in West Africa and the Sahel”, Abdulrahman Zakariyau of National Youth Council of Nigeria NYCN, stressed the need to translate into action youth policies and programmes in the region.

The forum said it was worried by the persistence of the rise of violent extremism in the region which it said is occasioned by vulnerability, unemployment and idlness of young people.

It urged governments and regional organisations to increase efforts to adequately address youth issues and concerns in relation to the recognition of their rights and strenghtening of their roles in the fight against insecurity and violent extremism in the region.

The forum added: “We urgently request all West Africa and Sahel governments to work for the promotion of social change for the benefit of young people through education, culture, sports and the prevention of alcohol and drug abuse in order to ensure a better future and sustainable development profitable to all without exlusion

“We also request West African and Sahelian governments, regional organisations and partners to support the development of the digital economy and youth entepreneurship promotion as well as to establish or strengthen mechanisms for access to investment and financing for youth start-ups in order to combat forced migration and brain drain”.

In his remarks, Special Representative of the Secretary General for West Africa and the Sahel, Mahamat Saleh ANNADIF, reaffirmed the need to take measures to further support young people.

“Innovation by the youth as a strategic tool to strengthen peace and development should be considered as a priority,” he said.

He also reiterated the commitment of the United Nations and UNOWAS to provide, in collaboration with ECOWAS and other partners, the necessary support to help young people fully play their role in strengthening peace, democracy and development in West Africa and the Sahel.