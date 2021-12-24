,

By Henry Umoru

CHAIRMAN, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East has urged Christians across the country to in the spirit of Christmas, imbibe the spirit of love, humility, peace, selfless service and all other positive attributes that the birth of Jesus Christ symbolises for the world.

In his Christmas message on Friday, Senator Musa, a National Chairmanship hopeful of the ruling APC called on Nigerians to remain steadfast in their prayers for peace and the unity of the country.

He wished Nigerians a hitch-free Christmas celebration and a happy New Year.

According to him, with love, unity and sacrifice, sacrifice espoused by Christmas, Nigeria will be moved forward, adding that in spite of the economic and security challenges, all hope was not lost if only as Nigerians, we would unite in love across political, religious, and ethnic divides to work in the collective interest of the country.

He stressed the need for Nigerians to reflect on the virtues of love, peace and tolerance as exemplified by Jesus Christ in order to build a new Nigeria.

Senator Musa said,”the birth of Christ signifies the love of God for mankind, triumph of good over evil and victory of light over darkness.

“This season is yet another opportunity to renew and imbibe the values of love, peace, hope, unity, and sacrifice that Christmas rekindles in order to build a more egalitarian and prosperous Nigeria.

“This is no doubt a tough Christmas for Nigerians, but the joy of Christ’s birth remains our strength and the challenges facing Nigeria are the more reason we should unite in love across political, religious, and ethnic divides to move the nation forward.

“In particular, I urge the Christian faithful to seize the opportunity of the Christmas season to reflect on the reasons for the birth of Christ, pray for the peace and prosperity of the nation and keep hope alive.

Vanguard News Nigeria