By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Northern Youths Council of Nigeria has risen in defence of Senator Jibrin Barau of Kano North Senatorial District, insisting that contrary to some reports, he was never indicted for alleged complicity in execution of constituency projects by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission ( ICPC).

This was contained in a statement, signed by Comrade Isah Abubakar, President,Northern Youths Council of Nigeria.

The Northern Youths Council of Nigeria said its attention was drawn to a laughable petition to the ICPC against Senator Jibrin Barau, the Representative of Kano North Senatorial District on issues bothering on Constituency Projects and his children owning some companies.

“Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have bothered to join issues with them, but, for the recent events in Kano State that led to the looting and burning down of the Distinguished Senator’s Campaign Office. We have every fear that if we don’t rise in unison to protect one of the best that we have in the National Assembly, the financiers of this elements won’t hesitate to eliminate the Distinguished Senator. As the manifestation of their desperation all point to that.”

“We want you to note that the recent petition is a copious of the one the faceless character tried to use our reputable organisation to get at the Distinguished Senator through the EFCC. We realise what they were upto and pulled the carpet off their feet.’

“But like the Devil who is roaming about seeking for whom to devour, the same elements have now resorted to synthesizing and releasing ICPC report, wherein they indicted the People’s Senator. A little fact check would have helped the medium that published the non existing report thereby saving the public from needless drama.”

“Ignorance as the popular adage say, is a serious disease. Otherwise, these characters would have known that the ICPC team that were dispatched to Kano to monitor Constituency Projects commended the Senator for being the Most Compliant in terms of execution of Constituency Projects. If their phantom projects they are holding unto is anything worthy of attention, the all seeing eyes of the ICPC would have behold it.”

“On their nefarious attempt to drag the innocent children of the Senator into the ungodly fight for the soul of Kano State in 2023, they should note that his children are Nigerians and hence, have the freedom to own both movable and unmovable property in any part of the country, including the companies they are killing themselves over.”

“Like we noted in our previous release, we understand that 2023 is already here, we expect to see more satanic moves against popular potential aspirants like Senator Jibrin Barau who has done much for his constituents both infrastructure and empowerment wise. Since his likes can’t be defeated in popularity contest which is the only way to acquire Democratic power, the likes of the sponsors of the petition in circulation. have resorted to backdoor approach which will only blow them ill-wind.”

“We therefore wish to: Advice those behind the guerilla warfare against the Senator to stop hiding behind faceless group and non existing report and come out openly to challenge the Senator in a popularity contest. Like we stated earlier, Politics is about popularity, we expect them to go to the political field and test their popularity it if at all they have any political weight.”

“Admonished the Distinguished to remain focus in attracting projects to his constituency and continue in the good work he has been doing. This little turbulence will come and pass.

All distinguished leaders in the history of human existence passed through moments like this, but at the end they came out better and stronger.”

“We wish to call on all Security agencies to put search light on persons behind the circulated Non Existing and forged ICPC report should anything negative happen to the Distinguished Senator, his children or his investment. They will certainly reveal those financing them to become the devil’s advocate.”