Senator Bassey storms PDP secretariat, insists on zoning of governorship slot

Senator Gershom Bassey

By Emma Una, CALABAR

SENATOR Gershom Bassey representing the Southern Senatorial district of Cross River State on Wednesday morning stormed the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, secretariat with thousands of his supporters on a Christmas celebration visit to the party.

Senator Bassey took his Christmas celebration to the PDP secretariat in ccompany of support groups to extend his hand of fellowship to his party executive to call on the executive to stand on the truth and effect zoning of the governorship ticket to the south in keeping faith with the established political arrangement.

Senator Bassey reminded the party executives that it was time they rose up and stand for the truth.

“This party is known for the truth. The foundation of our great party PDP is built on truth and it is only truth that can set you and I free

“When in 2015 , the governorship slot was zoned to the north, did anybody from the south contest?

“Mr chairman you were in that meeting, Mba Okwueni you were there, you were even the chairman of that committee, I was there and any other persons who are here today were there too”.

Senator Bassey further pointed out that, “no one running for governor in any party in this state has my capacity.

“In terms of vision, nobody can match the vision I have for Cross River and Cross Riverians. In terms of security and infrastructure development, nobody can match my capacity.”

He charged the party chairman to organise a debate for all aspirants to show themselves.

The party Chairman, Barr.Venatius Ikem said that PDP is the only party that can ensure peace, equity and fairness sequel to the rule of law.

And PDP under his leadership will ensure victory at the party in 2023.

Vanguard News Nigeria