Senator Bassey storms PDP secretariat, insists on zoning of governorship slot
By Emma Una, CALABAR

SENATOR Gershom Bassey representing  the Southern Senatorial district of Cross River State on Wednesday morning stormed the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,  secretariat with thousands of his supporters on a Christmas celebration visit to the party.

Senator  Bassey took his Christmas celebration to the PDP   secretariat in  ccompany  of support groups  to extend his hand of fellowship to his  party executive  to call on the executive to stand on the truth and  effect zoning  of the governorship ticket to the south in keeping faith with the established political  arrangement.

Senator  Bassey reminded the party executives that it was time  they  rose up and stand for the truth.

“This  party is known for the truth. The foundation of  our great party  PDP is built on truth and it is only truth that can set you and I  free

“When in 2015 , the governorship slot  was zoned to the north, did anybody from the south contest?

“Mr chairman you were in that meeting, Mba  Okwueni you were there, you were even the chairman of that committee, I was there and any other persons who are here today were there  too”.

Senator Bassey  further pointed out that, “no one running for governor in any party in this state has my capacity.

“In  terms of vision, nobody can match the vision I have for Cross River and Cross Riverians. In terms of security and infrastructure development, nobody can match my capacity.”

He charged the party chairman to organise a debate for all aspirants to show themselves.

The party Chairman, Barr.Venatius Ikem  said that PDP is the only party that can ensure peace, equity and fairness sequel to the rule of law.

And PDP under his leadership will ensure victory at the party in 2023.

