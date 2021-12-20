Senate

•Says it Illegally paid N67m into another account

As institute tackles AGF over  alleged vehicle purchase

By Henry Umoru 

THE Senate has begun a probe of the National Institute for Legislative Studies over the inflation of purchase of 11 motor vehicles at the cost of N375.8 million and illegal payment of N67 million to another account.

The Senate Committee on Public Accounts, led by Senator Matthew Urhoghide, is carrying out the investigation, following     the report of Auditor General of the Federation which was submitted for consideration.

The committee is currently looking into the Auditor General’s report between, covering 2016-2018.

It was learned that the National Institute for Legislative Studies inflated the purchase of 11 vehicles by N36 million, just as the agency was expected to appear before the committee last Wednesday for physical appearance, but failed to appear.

Meanwhile, NILDS picked holes in the   claims made by the Office of Auditor General of the Federation on alleged N375.8million vehicle purchase in 2016 .

The AGF had in the 2016 Audit Report, alleged that NILDS cornered N36million   from   inflation of prices of 11 vehicles it purchased in the year totalling N375.8million .

AGF in the Audit report, also alleged that NILDS, under the leadership of Professor Ladi Hamalai , also illegally paid N67million into another account. 

In its response to the queries, NILDS   said  the alleged N36million difference in the purchase of the vehicles arose from price variation due to a change in the model of the vehicle supplied.

According to the institute,  the purchase was done with full approval of appropriate authorities and in line with laid down processes and procedures.

The Institute, on the alleged N67million paid to payees not on vouchers , said the infraction had been sorted out with the contractors who supplied the vehicles.

The query read:  “At the   National   Institute   for   Legislative   Studies,   it   was   observed   that   11   (eleven) motor   vehicles were   purchased   at   a   contract   sum   of   N375,867,000.00    in   April   2016. Examination   of   the   Capital   Account   Cashbook   revealed   that   an   additional   sum   of N36,610,000.00 was   paid   in favour of   the   contractor   in   September   2016   under the same contract, without approval.

“The management   of   the Institute   should   justify   the over-payment,   which is in excess of   the   contract   sum,   otherwise   the   sum   of   N36,610,000.00 overpaid   should   be   recovered   from   the   contractor   and recovery   particulars   forwarded   for   verification.”

Another query read:  “Payments   totalling   ¦ 67,296,478.00 were   revealed   to   be   made   to   payees   other than   the   payees   specified   in   the   payment   vouchers.

“This   is   contrary   to   the   provision   of   FR 613   which   stipulated   that   “Payments   shall   be   made   only   to   the   persons   named   in   the vouchers   or   their   properly   authorized   representatives”. Risk     This   irregularity   could   result   to   diversion and   misappropriation   of   government   funds. 

“The   Director-General   is   required   to   recover   the   total   sum   of   ¦ 67,296,478.00  and refund   back   to   Treasury   with evidence   of   recovery   forwarded to   my   office. 88   Office   of   the   Auditor-General   for   the   Federation.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, directed the Clerk of the Committee to invite NILDS management for physical appearance and defend itself.

