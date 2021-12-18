.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan arrived in Katsina Saturday morning to attend the turbanning of Yusuf, son of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was received on arrival by the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Airport, Katsina.

Yusuf will be turbaned as Taliban Daura, making him the District Head of Kwasarawa, by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk.

The event is scheduled to hold in Daura, the country home of President Buhari.

In the company of the Senate President from Abuja are Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, and Senator Bello Mandiya

The Senate President is expected back in Abuja immediately after the event.

Vanguard News Nigeria